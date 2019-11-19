Get a sneak peak at the floats for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOONACHIE, NJ — Local elementary school students got a first look at the new fleet of floats joining the 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The 93rd Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off on Nov. 28 in New York City.

The balloon lineup for this year's parade features Astronaut Snoopy, Netflix's "Green Eggs and Ham" and SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary, while heritage balloons include fan favorite Smokey Bear. Unveiled this year will be contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama's balloon "Love Flies Up to the Sky."