NEW YORK — “GUAC: My Son, My Hero” is a one-man performance by a gun violence prevention activist and Parkland father Manuel Oliver, will take the stage at the 92nd Street Y on Friday.

The play combines a first-person narrative and theater to create an immersive emotional experience that inspires audiences to take a stand on gun violence.

It incorporates storytelling, live painting, video and photography and audience interaction.

The show begins at 8 p.m.

For tickets, click here.