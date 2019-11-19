Bronx building has had heat, hot water, gas issues for eight months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Some Bronx residents say they've been without heat, hot water and gas for eight months. Now, nearly a week before Thanksgiving, their desperation has turned into anger.

“I’m miserable," Sack Wern Houses tenant Mercedes Lang said. "No heat, no hot water, no nothing. Put the doggone heat on."

Katrina Hudson said that despite the frustration, she refuses to give up on her holiday spirit.

“I’m going to my sisters to cook, so it’s not a jolly holiday season for me,” Hudson said.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. tweeted this “No one should go without essential services such as gas for days, let alone months. The ongoing lack of gas service at the Sack Wern Houses is totally unacceptable. NYCHA needs to do better and deliver for the tenants of Sack Wern.”

PIX11 reached out to NYCHA and is waiting to hear back from the agency.

