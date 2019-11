Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — During the holidays, you don’t have to go far for entertainment. Ashley Williams is one of Hollywood’s most versatile actresses and continues to bring her talents to comedies and dramas in film, television and theatre.

She sits down with Oji to talk about her new holiday film “Holiday Hearts.”

Catch “Holiday Hearts,” which premieres Thursday, Nov. 21 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries as part of the network’s annual “Miracles of Christmas” programming event.