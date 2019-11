WAKEFIELD, The Bronx — The FDNY is responding to what’s currently a 2-alarm blaze in Wakefield Tuesday night.

The call came in for the fire on Baychester Avenue at 11:06 p.m. Video showed fire billowing from the second and third floors of the building.

At least eight civilians are injured and being evaluated on scene.

This is a developing story; check back for updates