1 dead, 1 injured in Jersey City shooting: authorities

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — One man was killed and another was injured when shots were fired in Jersey City Monday night, authorities said.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the vicinity of Fulton and Ocean avenues around 10:25 p.m., according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers arrived to find 30-year-old Davon Deloach with several gunshot wounds to his torso, officials said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

A second man was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, prosecutors said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/. All information will be kept confidential.