1 dead, 1 injured in Jersey City shooting: authorities

Posted 2:57 PM, November 19, 2019, by

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — One man was killed and another was injured when shots were fired in Jersey City Monday night, authorities said.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the vicinity of Fulton and Ocean avenues around 10:25 p.m., according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers arrived to find 30-year-old Davon Deloach with several gunshot wounds to his torso, officials said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

A second man was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, prosecutors said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/. All information will be kept confidential.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.