Volunteer at a domestic violence shelter was victim of homicide, officials say

PRINCE’S BAY, Staten Island — A 25-year-old woman who volunteered at a domestic violence shelter was killed by asphyxia, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Monday.

Ola Salem, an advocate for domestic violence, was found dead in the woods in Staten Island Oct. 24 (GoFundMe)

Ola Salem’s was found unconscious and unresponsive near Bloomingdale Park and Drumgoole Road on Oct. 24, police said. The 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Neck compression” played a role in her death, officials said.

“She was a beacon of hope and positivity for many,” according to a GoFundMe page.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not yet released a description of the attacker.

