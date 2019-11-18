19-year-old killed, man wounded in Bronx double shooting: police

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A man is dead and another was hospitalized after both were found with gunshot wounds in the Bronx Sunday night, authorities said.

According to police, around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call of two men shot near the Soundview Houses on the corner of Randall and Rosedale avenues in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

When responding officers arrived they discovered 19-year-old Stephon Brown shot in the back and a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm, officials said.

Both men were rushed to a local hospital, where Brown was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police said the shooting appears to be targeted and that no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing Monday morning.

