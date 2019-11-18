Street art moves into Lower Manhattan landmark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER MANHATTAN — Art can hang on the wall or become part of it.

Artists are transforming the space on some of the floors inside the Equitable Building at 120 Broadway in Lower Manhattan.

Silverstein Properties owns the building and has recently been wrapping up a $60 million renovation and restoration project.

Grimace, who has been based in NYC and painting since he was a teenager, says the opportunity to paint inside brings "authenticity" to a space.

Developers and owners have been offering new amenities and designs to appeal to new clients and the lifestyles of people who may be working in the buildings.

"Art brings life into a space," says Aisling Gregory is Silverstein Properties Vice President for Digital Marketing. The company also is building the World Trade Center complex and has included murals and art inside and outside those buildings.

The Equitable Building also features an outdoor terrace and a new cafe, restaurant and bar called the "Bankers Club." When the building originally opened in 1915, it was an exclusive private dining facility on the 40th floor.