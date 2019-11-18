Soledad O’Brien talks new doc ‘Hungry to Learn’

NEW YORK — Journalist Soledad O’Brien stopped by to tell Dan Mannarino and Betty Nguyen about her new documentary “Hungry to Learn.”

The film, co-produced with Geeta Gandbhir, introduces the faces behind a true American crisis – college students so strapped by their tuition costs that they don’t have enough to eat or sometimes can’t afford rent.

According to the film, 45% of college students reported to be struggling with hunger, while college tuition has jumped 96% in the last 30 years.

Watch the full trailer below now:

