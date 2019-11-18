Robin Morgan: Her life as an activist, author and lifting women up in the media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWICH VILLAGE — She's credited with helping start the American feminist movement.

According to the New York Library, her 1970s anthology, "Sisterhood is Powerful" is one of the most influential books of the 20th century.

Her living room is lined shelf to shelf with books. Robin Morgan — an activist, radio host, co-creator of the Women's Media Center — is also a prolific writer.

Her new novel, called “Parallax,” is about story telling mixed with a puzzle that is a real page turner.

“This is my 4th novel and I had such fun doing this one. I have to say the reader will have fun reading it too,” she told PIX11.

In her downtime she hosts a weekly podcast, "WMC Live with Robin Morgan,” that gets half a million downloads across 110 countries.

And that podcast re-enforces the focus of the Women's Media Center which she created with her two close friends, Jane Fonda and Gloria Steinem.

“The motto is simple, for women to be visible and powerful in media.”

And each year, there is an award ceremony honoring champions for women in media. This year's recipients include Gayle King, Eva Longoria and Julie K. Brown, the Miami Herald reporter who would not let the Jeffery Epstein story die.

“She did what journalism at its best does, she hunkered down and would not let go, and she broke the story.”

Another award winner, the first woman to head Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri, who publicized feminism with fashion.

“She asked permission to use the titles of 3 of my books, 'Sisterhood is Powerful,' 'Sisterhood is Global' and 'Sisterhood is Forever.'

The t-shirts are selling out. A percentage of sales goes to the Sisterhood is Global Institute.

As for Robin’s new book “Parallax," it’s now on store shelves.