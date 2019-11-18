Retired NYPD lieutenant: Bloomberg ‘stop and frisk’ apology not sincere

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Former NYPD Lieutenant Darrin Porcher sat down with Dan Mannarino to share his thoughts on former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's recent apology for the controversial "stop and frisk" police tactic.

Porcher, now a criminal justice professor, said he doesn't think it's a matter of the apology being "too little, too late," but that it reflects on Bloomberg as a leader.

"If you're a leader you need to stand behind your policies," Porcher said. "This is something he stood behind, and as we progress to now, he's now flip-flopping–or he's folding–based on a political sentiment for his perspective of running for president," he added.

When asked if he thinks Bloomberg was sincere in his apology, Porcher responded, "absolutely not."

Bloomberg, who initially ruled out a 2020 run, has been rumored to be gearing up to announce he's joining the already-crowded race. He has not made a final decision but if he were to launch a campaign, it could dramatically reshape the Democratic contest less than three months before primary voting begins.

In a statement earlier this month, Bloomberg adviser Howard Wolfson said the former mayor believes Trump "represents an unprecedented threat to our nation" and must be defeated. "Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned to do that," Wolfson said.

Bloomberg apologized publicly for the practice during an appearance at a black church in Brooklyn Sunday.

The former mayor stood strongly behind the policing practice for most of his 12 years in office.