Randle, Morris lead Knicks over Cavs 123-105

NEW YORK — Julius Randle scored 30 points, Marcus Morris Sr. added 23 and the New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-105 on Monday night.

R.J. Barrett added 15 points and Damyean Dotson had 11 for New York.

Kevin Porter Jr. led Cleveland with 18 points. Collin Sexton and Alfonzo McKinnie each had 14.

The Knicks scored the game’s first four points and never trailed. Randle had 15 points in the first quarter as the Knicks built two 16-point leads before settling for a 32-20 advantage at the end of the quarter.

The Cavaliers pulled within 36-31, but the Knicks followed with a 24-8 run and took a 60-39 lead on Randle’s 3-pointer with 2:26 left in the half.

Randle had 23 points at halftime as the Knicks took a 64-51 advantage into the break.

The Cavaliers never got closer. The Knicks scored the first six points of the second half and increased their lead to 90-65 on Dotson’s long jumper with 3:25 remaining in the third.

The Knicks led 94-71 after three quarters and extended their lead to a game-high 27 points on Randle’s bucket with 9:17 remaining.

Cleveland only managed to get within 16 in the game’s final minute.

Jordan Clarkson (13), Brandon Knight (12) and Darius Garland (10) also reached double figures in points for Cleveland.