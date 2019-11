Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — New York native Jason Rodriguez, also known as Slim Ninja in the ballroom scene, plays Lemar Wintour on the hit series "Pose."

The actor and dancer, born and raised in Washington Heights, stopped by to chat with Dan and Betty about why he thinks the hit FX series resonates with so many people and how it's helping transgender women of color get their voice heard.

Rodriguez also talks about his own voguing classes and even gives Dan and Betty a little lesson for striking a pose.