Police look for person who stabbed 17-year-old girl to death in Queens

Posted 9:37 PM, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:47PM, November 18, 2019

Talasia Cuffie

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — A vigil was held Monday night for a teenager who was stabbed to death on Friday.

The search is still on for the killer. People in Queens are beginning to get scared.

Talasia Cuffie's god brother Aamir Griffin, 14, was killed by a stray bullet while playing basketball. Cuffie, 17, was stabbed to death Friday night while on a walk to get food.

PIX11 has learned that after Griffin passed away, Cuffie went to stay with his devastated mother to help her get through this tough time. Now her own mother needs the same help. Bishop Mitchell Taylor said Cuffie's mother is "pretty distraught."

Cuffie's close friend, Mirella Acevado, fears for her own life.

"When does this stop? Every day I'm losing a friend."

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). 

