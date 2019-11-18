NJ man arrested for sex assault of 13-year-old: prosecutor

JERSEY CITY — A Jersey City man has been arrested and charged in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The assault allegedly happened in August of 2019 in the yard outside the victim’s Union City home. The incident was first reported to Hudson County’s Division of Child Protection and Permanency and then sent to the Prosector’s Office’s SVU. Followin an SVU investigation, Trevino-Florentino was arrested.

Trevino-Florentino — who is reported to be acquainted with the victim’s family — has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by contact, endangering the welfare of a child and luring or enticing a child. Following arrest, he was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny pending a first appearance in court. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.