Montclair house offered up for free before demolition

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — A house in Montclair is being offered up for free, but there is a catch — you have to move it off of the lot and to a new location. And it needs to be done soon.

"It can be taken if someone is interested in it," said Tom Lipinter, head of commercial construction for Wyanoke Builders, which is building an addition onto the Redeemer Church on North Willow in Montclair.

The church also owns the home next door at 23 North Willow. It's a 3-story, 6-bedroom home, which will be demolished, unless there are any takers

"I don’t know, thats sounds kind of strange," said one resident, who is skeptical.

It is extremely unusual, considering how historic homes in Montclair can range into the millions.

The 3,300-square-foot house is currently being used as offices and for the church’s youth ministry, but since the addition will be used for those purposes, the plan is to demolish or move the house to make room for more parking.

The home was built in 1910. PIX11 did speak to the church pastor, but he declined to comment for our story.

Montclair’s Historic Preservation Chair Kathleen Bennett said today: “We certainly want to see the house saved. In order to save it, it has to be moved. We hope someone will move it and it will become a family home lived in for another 100-years.”

Montclair has seen historic homes moved and demolished before. There has been some interest in this one, we’re told, but any takers would need to act soon.

The Montclair Local is reporting that the church will apply for a demolition permit this week.