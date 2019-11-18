Man critically injured in Brooklyn hit-and-run: police

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Police are investigating after a man was ran over and dragged by an SUV that apparently fled the scene early Monday, authorities said.

According to police, a 61-year-old man was found around 2 a.m. laying in the road with injuries to his body, near the corner of Broadway and Putnam Avenue in Bushwick.

The man was rushed to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

Upon further investigation it was determined that the man was already lying in the northbound lane of Broadway when a Jeep ran him over and dragged him a short distance down the road before driving off, officials said.

There are no arrests at this time but police are looking for the driver of that Jeep that fled the scene.

It is not currently known why the man was lying on the ground before being struck.

