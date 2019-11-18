Long Island man missing for weeks after landing at JFK Airport in October

QUEENS — Police are looking for Long Island man they say has been missing since late October when he told family he had landed at John F. Kennedy Airport upon returning from a trip, authorities said Sunday.

According to police, 27-year-old Gontran Jacques, of Bay Shore, called his family around noon on Monday, Oct. 28, and informed them his plane had landed at JFK Airport in Queens and that he would take an Uber to his home in Bay Shore.

Jacques never returned home and his family reported him missing two days later on Oct. 30, officials said.

Police describe the man as standing 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing about 300 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

They have released the above two photos of the missing man.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information on Jacques’ location to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or 911.