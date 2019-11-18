Kyrie Irving out again with right shoulder injury

Posted 5:29 PM, November 18, 2019, by

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will miss his second straight game because of a right shoulder injury.

The Nets announced several hours before tipoff that the All-Star point guard wouldn’t play Monday night against the Indiana Pacers because of an impingement.

Irving sat out for the first time this season Saturday at Chicago. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points in his place to lead the Nets to a 117-111 victory.

Irving is averaging 28.5 points in his first season in Brooklyn.

The Pacers will be without guards Malcolm Brogdon (back), Jeremy Lamb (ankle) and T.J. McConnell (groin).

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.