Holiday, Sabonis take Pacers to easy win over Nets

NEW YORK — Aaron Holiday had career highs with 24 points and 13 assists, Domantas Sabonis added 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers cruised to a 115-86 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Justin Holiday chipped in 20 points while T.J. Warren added 19 for the Pacers, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 28 points and Jarrett Allen finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Nets, who played without Kyrie Irving for a second straight game and were held to their lowest point total of the season.

Irving injured his right shoulder while Brooklyn went 2-3 on its road trip.

The Nets didn’t get a boost from being home, scoring a season-low 18 points in the first quarter and then following it up with just 17 in the second period to trail 59-35 at halftime.

Indiana, playing without Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb, also was sluggish early before tying it at 18-all.

The Pacers then blitzed the Nets with an 11-0 run to start the second quarter, getting seven straight points from Warren while opening a 29-18 advantage. Indiana later outscored Brooklyn 30-15 and led by as many as 28 points with 28 seconds remaining in the half when Naz Mitrou-Long sealed a 13-0 spurt with an uncontested layup.

The Pacers improved to 2-0 this season against the Nets. Both of the wins have come at Barclays Center.