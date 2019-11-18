Fostering hope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are so many ways to make a difference in a child's life. For foster parent Linda Myles, not only has she been changing lives for dozens of children under care, they've changed her life as well.

For more than 20 years, she has been a foster parent under the Administration of Children's Services (ACS). The organization has launched quite a few programs to help keep families safely together. However, when that can't happen Linda and other foster parents are called in to help.

For National Adoption Month, ACS will host events in New York City to provide more information on adoption and fostering.