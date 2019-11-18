Firefighter injured after 3-alarm Bronx fire

Posted 11:55 PM, November 18, 2019, by

FOXHURST, The Bronx — A firefighter suffered minor injuries in a 3-alarm blaze in the Bronx Monday night, according to the FDNY.

The fire took place in a 3-story, occupied building on Rogers Place near Westchester Avenue. Fire officials got the call at about 8:30 p.m. Monday and it rose to three alarms by 8:45 p.m.

The fire had spread to three buildings by 9 p.m., as all firefighters were pulled out and started fighting from the outside.

The New York branch of the Red Cross was on the scene of the blaze.

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.