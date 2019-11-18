Firefighter injured after 3-alarm Bronx fire

FOXHURST, The Bronx — A firefighter suffered minor injuries in a 3-alarm blaze in the Bronx Monday night, according to the FDNY.

The fire took place in a 3-story, occupied building on Rogers Place near Westchester Avenue. Fire officials got the call at about 8:30 p.m. Monday and it rose to three alarms by 8:45 p.m.

The fire had spread to three buildings by 9 p.m., as all firefighters were pulled out and started fighting from the outside.

The New York branch of the Red Cross was on the scene of the blaze.