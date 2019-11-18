Coyote spotted in Central Park

CENTRAL PARK — We see all kinds of wildlife in the five boroughs, but right now people are tracking a predator after a coyote was spotted in Central Park.

Photo of the coyote spotted in Central Park (Courtesy West Side Rag).

A obtained by the West Side Rag show what happened on Saturday in the vicinity of West 82nd Street.

According to the New York City Parks Department, there have been 45 coyote sightings. This is a part of the creature's natural habitat. They've been around the area for about 30 years.

Experts say to make sure you let the coyote knows you're bigger than them.

