Cool rain, possible snow in the suburbs Monday evening

Monday was a cloudy day with periods of drizzling rain in the Tri-state area and Monday evening is expected to be more of the same.

We can expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a chance of scattered showers becoming steady toward evening but by tonight, conditions will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain possibly mixing with snow in the northern and western suburbs. The low temperature will be 37 in the city but down to the mid-30s in the suburbs.

Things begin to improve a bit after that. Tuesday will be cloudy with showers early followed by gradual clearing in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 48 in the city, upper 40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and still unseasonably cool as high pressure will slowly work it way toward the area. Temperatures will continue to be below average with a high of 47 in the city, upper 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and slightly milder as high pressure will pass to the south of the area. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy and mild as a front will approach the region from the west. He high temperature will be 55 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.