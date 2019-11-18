A set of bills that would combat mass incarceration and recidivism by launching entrepreneurial training initiatives for the incarcerated and formerly incarcerated were announced Monday.AlertMe
Business opportunities for the formerly incarcerated
-
News Closeup: Rep. Yvette Clark talks impeachment
-
A Second U Foundation gives the formerly incarcerated a second chance
-
City Council votes to close Rikers Island jail complex
-
City Council votes Thursday on closing Rikers jail complex
-
The Central Park Five endorse new legislation to help fight wrongful convictions
-
-
Changemakers: Book drive for incarcerated teens in the Bronx
-
Baltimore prosecutor attempts to throw out nearly 800 criminal convictions
-
Massachusetts prisoner accused of running huge fentanyl ring in Hempstead, Long Island
-
Hundreds of Oklahoma inmates released in the largest commutation in US history
-
Marijuana found in man’s nose 18 years after he smuggled it into prison
-
-
Sulli, 25-year-old K-pop star, found dead at South Korea home
-
Photo of homeless man’s good deed challenges others to be kind
-
Her boyfriend admitted child abuse but didn’t go to prison. She spent 15 years in prison for not reporting him