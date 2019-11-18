An inside look at how the NYPD’s neighborhood coordination officers are trained

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN —NYPD neighborhood coordination officers in Northern Brooklyn stepped away from their patrols Monday afternoon for a unique training session.

The event connected officers with representatives from dozens of city agencies and social services organizations so that officers can provide more resources to people in the community they protect.

"Todays training was insightful," Officer Matthew Librizzi told PIX11.

Librizzi's partner, Officer Michael Devonish added, "we actually have a vested interest in what goes on and how we police."

Assistant Chief Jeffrey Maddrey explained that many social issues in the community "don’t need criminal solutions."

Agencies from NYCHA to the FDNY and local hospitals participated.