4 people shot in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Four people were shot in Newark on Monday evening, officials said.

The four were shot on 8th Street near Central Avenue, officials said.

Three of the victims are in non-critical condition, a Newark spokesman said. The status of one victim has not yet been determined.

PIX11 is headed to the scene of the shooting.

No identifying information has been released for the victims.

It’s not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.