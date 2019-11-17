Tires slashed, dozens of cars keyed in Bay Ridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — Dozens of drivers were stuck Sunday morning after their tires were punctured in Bay Ride, police said.

Christina Simonetti went to move her boyfriend’s Acura TSX and found two tires with puncture wounds and key marks along the side of the car. She said it's $200 just to get the tires fixed.

Police said as many as 30 cars were vandalized in the same way overnight on the park side of Shore Road between 72nd and 74th Streets.

Suzy Falzarano’s blue Honda CRV was another victim.

"Why would somebody go around slashing tires like this? It just doesn't make any sense," she said. "What person in their right mind is going to do this?"

Many said this is a growing problem in this part of Bay Ridge. At least 35 cars have been keyed or had their tires slashed between 83rd and 93rd Streets as well in the last month.

Police have stepped up patrols in that area and are asking people to park only in brightly lit areas.

But Falzarano said she doesn't have many options when it comes to parking spots.

"There's no other parking, so yea, going to park on Shore Road," Falzarano said.

