Storm could bring freezing rain, sleet to NY, NJ area as work week begins

We are tracking a coastal storm that could bring freezing rain and sleet to some parts of the region Monday.

It’s a blustery end to the weekend with highs in the low 40s. However, it feels almost ten degrees colder when you factor in the gusty winds and the abundant cloud cover.

The fall chill continues Sunday night with lows bottoming out in the upper 30s in the city, and below freezing in the Hudson Valley and eastern Long Island. Also, keep in mind that wind chills will make it feel much colder.

Light rain shower will likely develop after midnight and continue into Monday. Even though the center of the coastal storm will remain out to sea, there is still a chance of flooding as the storm moves northeast.

With temperatures at or below freezing in some locations, we cannot rule out freezing rain and sleet. That said, a winter weather advisory will go be in effect from 3 a.m. - 10 a.m. Monday for the following locations: Sullivan, Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, Passaic, Morris, Warren Counties.

The National Weather Service has also issued a coastal flood advisory from noon to 4 p.m. in Brooklyn and along the south shore of Nassau, Western Suffolk, and Queens Counties.

As the storms continue to pull away, expect gusty winds. Finally, sunshine will return on Tuesday with near normal highs. Expect another bump up in temperature readings later in the week with scattered showers on Friday.