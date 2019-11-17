Popular bar and grill reopens across from Penn Station

Commuters and visitors are making tracks across the street from Penn Station to celebrate the grand reopening of a popular bar and grill.

For more than 17 years, Tracks was a popular first and last stop inside Penn Station,

It was located on the concourse by the LIRR ticket window. It was known for it's oysters, seafood, and a bar that stretched nearly the length of the restaurant.

Due to renovations of Penn Station this summer, a number of businesses have had too close. A new main entrance to the transit hub is being built in the area that Track called home near the access point to the 1 2 3 subway.

This month, the owners of Tracks welcomed back friends and new customers.

Bruce Caulfield, who co-owns the establishment, believes the new location on the street level along West 31st Street between 7th And 8th Avenues will draw a crowd.

He says it's 250 steps to get to the concourse and onto a train.

