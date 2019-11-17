Man fatally struck by train at Harlem subway station: police

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man was killed when he was struck by a subway train at a Harlem station Sunday morning, according to police.
Just after 8 a.m. the MTA’s NYCT Subway Twitter account wrote that southbound trains on the No. 2 and 3 lines were delayed while emergency teams responded to a person struck at the 116th Street and Lenox Avenue station.
Then, around 9:30 a.m. the NYCT Subway account tweeted that the person was fatally struck, noting that trains on the No. 2 and 3 lines were resuming regular service in both directions.
Riders should expect delays on the line while the MTA works to get trains back on schedule.
Police confirmed it was a man struck and killed but his identity has not been released.
It is not currently clear how the victim ended up on the tracks before being struck by the train.