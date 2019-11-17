Man shot after argument outside Manhattan night club; woman grazed by stray bullet

INWOOD, Manhattan — A man and a woman were hurt after an argument outside a Manhattan club led to gunfire on a recent Sunday night, police said.

A 25-year-old man was involved in a dispute with several men outside Papasito Night Club on Dyckman Street early on Nov. 10, NYPD officials said. One of the men in pulled out a gun and fired into a crowd of people.

The 25-year-old man was hit in the ankle, police said. A 25-year-old woman was also grazed in the right leg by a stray bullet.

The group of men fled the scene.

Police have asked for your help identifying them.

