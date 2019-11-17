Man rides up on bicycle, gropes 16-year-old girl on Bronx street: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police are looking for a man accused of groping a teenage girl in the Bronx early Tuesday, according to authorities.

The 16-year-old girl was walking on Rider Avenue, near East 140th Street in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, around 1:20 a.m. when an unidentified man rode up on a bicycle and grabbed her buttocks, police said.

The man rode off, fleeing the scene to an unknown location, according to officials.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance image of a man they’re looking for in connection to the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).