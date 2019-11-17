Man rides up on bicycle, gropes 16-year-old girl on Bronx street: police

Man accused of groping a teen girl in the Bronx, on Nov. 12, 2019. (NYPD)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police are looking for a man accused of groping a teenage girl in the Bronx early Tuesday, according to authorities.

The 16-year-old girl was walking on Rider Avenue, near East 140th Street in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, around 1:20 a.m. when an unidentified man rode up on a bicycle and grabbed her buttocks, police said.

The man rode off, fleeing the scene to an unknown location, according to officials.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance image of a man they’re looking for in connection to the incident.

