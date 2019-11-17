Man kicked in head during argument on subway in Queens: police

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A subway passenger was kicked in the face by a man after the two got into an argument on the train in Queens Saturday morning, according to police.

Just before 9 a.m. the two men got into an argument on an E train at the Roosevelt Ave-Jackson Heights subway station, near the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Broadway, authorities said.

According to the New York Post, the argument sparked when one of the men held the train doors open in the station, likely holding up the train.

Things got physical when one of the men kicked the other in the face and head, police said.

The 41-year-old victim sustained minor injuries and his right eye was swollen, according to authorities.

The alleged attacker fled the scene and is described by the NYPD has a man in his 20s, standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing around 150 lbs.

