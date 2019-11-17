Duo posing as Harlem man’s super force their way into apartment, pistol whip and rob him: police

Posted 8:34 AM, November 17, 2019, by

Two men wanted in connection to an assault and robbery in Harlem on Nov. 7, 2019. (NYPD)

HARLEM, Manhattan — The NYPD is looking for two men they say assaulted and robbed a man in Harlem after forcing their way into his apartment earlier in November.

According to police, on Thursday, Nov. 7, two unidentified men knocked on the apartment door around 1 p.m. claiming to be the superintendent of the building, located around Frederick Douglass Boulevard and West 141st Street.

When the 40-year-old man who lives at the location opened the door, the two masked men shoved their way in, took out a gun and pistol whipped the man, authorities said.

The two men demanded to know where his money and jewelry were, according to police.

The pair fled the location on foot with a backpack containing headphones, cellphone chargers and personal papers, heading westbound on 141st Street, officials said.

Police said the victim sustained minor injuries during the incident but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD has released the below surveillance images of two men they are looking for in connection to the assault and robbery.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Photo Gallery

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.