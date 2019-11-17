Duo posing as Harlem man’s super force their way into apartment, pistol whip and rob him: police

HARLEM, Manhattan — The NYPD is looking for two men they say assaulted and robbed a man in Harlem after forcing their way into his apartment earlier in November.

According to police, on Thursday, Nov. 7, two unidentified men knocked on the apartment door around 1 p.m. claiming to be the superintendent of the building, located around Frederick Douglass Boulevard and West 141st Street.

When the 40-year-old man who lives at the location opened the door, the two masked men shoved their way in, took out a gun and pistol whipped the man, authorities said.

The two men demanded to know where his money and jewelry were, according to police.

The pair fled the location on foot with a backpack containing headphones, cellphone chargers and personal papers, heading westbound on 141st Street, officials said.

Police said the victim sustained minor injuries during the incident but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD has released the below surveillance images of two men they are looking for in connection to the assault and robbery.

