Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Super Bowl MVP and Giants great OJ Anderson is getting ready to be roasted by his friends and teammates and Andy Adler will be there to emcee it all.

On Dec. 11 at the Gotham Comedy Club, Andy will join Lawerence Taylor, Carl Banks and Howard Cross, amongst others, to celebrate OJ. But first, OJ stopped by the studio to say hello. Here’s a very small part of their conversation.