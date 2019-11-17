5-year-old NJ girl has now been missing for more than two months

BRIDGETON, N.J. — A 5-year-old New Jersey girl has now been missing for more than two months.

Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen Sept. 16 during a family outing to the park. She and her 3-year-old brother were playing while their mother sat in her car with an 8-year-old relative, but her son soon ran to the car crying and pointed to the area where he last saw his sister

Noema Alavez Perez’s frantic 911 call was released by officials.

“I can’t find my daughter,” the emotional mom said. “We were with her at the park and people say that somebody, probably somebody took her.”

An Amber Alert was issued Sept. 17. Authorities believe the girl was taken by a man who led her to a red van.

The missing girl was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a koala bear on the front, black and white checkered pants with a flower design, and white sandals, police said. She is 3-foot-5 and weighs 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police released a sketch of a man they want to speak with in connection with the case. Cumberland County prosecutor’s office officials say it’s a composite sketch of a man who they say was reportedly seen in the park around the time when the girl went missing. Officials said he was reportedly with one or two children under the age of five.

Officials said they are not referring to the man as a suspect or person of interest.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has information about the case is asked to contact Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033. The public is reminded that authorities will not question any witness about their immigration status. Information may be supplied anonymously by texting TIP411 subtext Bridgeton.