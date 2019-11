STATEN ISLAND — At least six people were injured at the scene of a fire in Staten Island Saturday night, an FDNY spokesperson said.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a two story home at 31 Monroe St. at 7:24 p.m.; the fire was under control at 8:16 p.m., the spokesperson said.

Officials said 6 people were injured in total, including four firefighters that suffered minor injuries. Two civilian victims were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.