Police announce new reward for info on Bronx triple homicide

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx — Police have announced a $20,000 reward for information related to a June 2018 triple homicide in the Bronx.

Please RETWEET. Our community is still feeling the effects of this crime. Any information regarding the below pictured individual Immediately contact @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/SBEH63Bg6o — NYPD Housing PSA 8 (@NYPDPSA8) November 16, 2019

Police are looking for Sam Cross, 51, after he allegedly opened fire outside a strip mall in Castle Hill June 21, 2018.

Authorities said the gunman walked up to the location and began firing, striking three people — two men, Mustafa Tarver, 33, of East 178 St., the Bronx, and Christopher Alleyne, 33, of Castle Hill Avenue in the Bronx, and Arileida Jimenez, 45, of Castle Hill Avenue in the Bronx.

All three victims were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, said police.