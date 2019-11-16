Men accused of pistol-whipping cleaning employee during armed robbery

GLENDALE, Queens — Police are searching for two men after a they allegedly pistol-whipped an employee of a Queens cleaning service and stealing money.

Authorities said the two men entered $49.99 Sewer and Drain Cleaning Service on Nov. 11 and 6 p.m.

Then, they pulled out a gun and used it to pistol-whip an employee inside the business, before stealing over $9,000, police said.

