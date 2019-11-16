Man gives 78-year-old woman a hug, then steals her wallet: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — He gave her a hug as if they’d known each other — and then he robbed her, according to police.

It happened on Nov. 1 at aroung 1:30 p.m., police said.

An NYPD spokesperson said a man approached a 78-year-old woman walking near 5th Avenue and 9th Street, and gave her a hug, claiming to know her.

When the woman questioned their relationship, the man fled, police said, down 5th Avenue toward 10th Street.

It wasn’t until later, when she tried to withdraw money from an ATM, that the victim realized her wallet was gone.

Police said the man was wearing a black varsity jacket and a blue FILA hoodie, gray jeans, black sneakers and a blue baseball cap.

