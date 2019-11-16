Despite sunny skies, chilly air and gusty winds make for a frigid Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Keep that winter coat handy this weekend.

Canadian air invades our area again Saturday as a cold front pushes in from the north, bringing chilly air and gusty winds for the weekend.

Sunshine dominates Saturday but will be ineffective in warming up the temperatures. Northerly gusts of 30 mph develop early in the day and keep temperatures from climbing beyond the upper 30s. Wind chill values will be in the 20s through much of the day.

Clouds increase on Sunday as an offshore storm moves closer to the coast later in the day. Winds will also continue to gust from the northeast at around 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures will only moderate a bit into the low-to-mid 40s.

While the storm is expected stay well off shore as it passes the region early Monday morning, it's so big that there still could be a bit of rain in the coastal sections starting late Sunday night. If the precipitation reaches further inland, there could even be a period of a wintry mix.