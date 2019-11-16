72-year-old woman sucker punched on Lower East Side: police

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police are looking for a woman accused of sucker punching another woman Tuesday evening on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, authorities said.

According to police, the unidentified woman approached a 72-year-old woman around 6 p.m. on East Houston Street in front of Russ & Daughters, between Allen and Orchard streets, and punched her.

The attack was so strong it caused the woman to fall down to the ground, police said.

The woman sustained swelling and pain but refused medical attention, according to officials.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance image of the suspect from video of the incident.

