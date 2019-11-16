5-year-old girl rescued from under Bronx subway made honorary NYPD officer

THE BRONX — A 5-year-old girl rescued from under a subway train that killed her father in September became an honorary NYPD officer Friday.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison shared a photo of Ferni Balbuena Friday during her visit with the department.

“Today is Ferni Balbuena’s #NYPD Hope Trip. Ferni was rescued unharmed last month after her father jumped onto the tracks with her. She found a few minutes to stop by my office before heading over to the Mounted Unit.”

The Hope Program connects children who have suffered trauma or catastrophic illness with the police department.

Ferni was in her father’s arms when he jumped in front of an oncoming Manhattan-bound No. 4 train at the Kingsbridge Road station in September, witnesses said. Fernando Balbuena-Flores was killed, but bystanders helped to rescue the little girl.

Cell phone footage taken from across the platform showed two men down on the tracks as the girl crawls out from under the train.

On Friday, nearly two months later, she was sworn in as an honorary officer, NYPD Sgt. Jessica McRorie said in a statement.

“Today, Deputy Chie John Clune swore in Ferni Balbuena as a honorary officer of the Hope Program,” McRorie said in a statement. “Hope stands for Heroism, Optimism, Pride and Encouragement.”

Jairo Torres and Antonyo Love, the two men who jumped into action to help rescue the girl from underneath the train, were honored for their heroic efforts by Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. at a ceremony days after the incident.