1 dead, 2 injured in major crash on FDR: authorities

KIPS BAY, Manhattan — A man is dead and two people are hospitalized after a major crash on the FDR Drive early Saturday in Manhattan, authorities said. The highway is closed in both directions for a section around the crash.

According to police, around 2:38 a.m. a Lexus driving northbound on the FDR mounted a median on the highway, around East 23rd Street in Kips Bay, and lost control, causing it to crash.

Video from the Citizen App shows that the vehicle apparently crashed into a pedestrian footbridge over the highway.

The 25-year-old man driving the car was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A man and a woman who were passengers in the car, both 25, were also taken to local hospitals for injuries.

According to Notify NYC, the FDR was closed in both directions around East 23rd Street early Saturday.

The identities of the victims are not known at this time.

Update: Due to an NYPD investigation, the FDR Drive is closed at East 23rd Street in both directions in Manhattan. Consider alternate routes. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/GpdlTK7FPB. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) November 16, 2019