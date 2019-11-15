Teen arrested after trying to ram police car on Long Island

CORAM, N.Y. — A teenager was arrested for driving while ability impaired after speeding away from officers and attempting to ram into a police cruiser, officers said Friday.

The 16-year-old Coram teen was driving a Hyundai Sonata southbound on Grant Smith Road near Route 112 in Coram Thursday night just after 11 p.m. when a Suffolk County Police officer saw him cross a double yellow line.

The driver failed to stop or pull over, and drove though a residential neighborhood while police followed.

Officials say he then tried to ram a police vehicle on Seymour Lane at around 11:33 p.m.

A passenger, Sean Ryerson, 19, of Shirley, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. A second passenger, 17, was released to a family member at the scene.

The driver was charged with driving while ability impaired/drugs, criminal mischief, unlawful fleeing and reckless endangerment.