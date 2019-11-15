Teen arrested after trying to ram police car on Long Island

Posted 7:12 AM, November 15, 2019, by

CORAM, N.Y. — A teenager was arrested for driving while ability impaired after speeding away from officers and attempting to ram into a police cruiser, officers said Friday.

The 16-year-old Coram teen was driving a Hyundai Sonata southbound on Grant Smith Road near Route 112 in Coram Thursday night just after 11 p.m. when a Suffolk County Police officer saw him cross a double yellow line.

The driver failed to stop or pull over, and drove though a residential neighborhood while police followed.

Officials say he then tried to ram a police vehicle on Seymour Lane at around 11:33 p.m.

A passenger, Sean Ryerson, 19, of Shirley, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. A second passenger, 17, was released to a family member at the scene.

The driver was charged with driving while ability impaired/drugs, criminal mischief, unlawful fleeing and reckless endangerment.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.