Rutgers warns students about aggressive coyote

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers University is warning students and faculty about an aggressive coyote that bit someone on campus.

Campus police have also stepped up their patrols.

It happened near the ecological nature preserve just off of Avenue E and Hospital Road. A man was walking near the preserve at around 4 a.m. on Thursday when a coyote leaped out and bit him.

The university has not identified the man or said if it was a student, but they are putting students on alert.

"I saw it on the e-mail the university sent out," one student, a freshman. "They just said some guy was out there at 4 a.m. and got bit by a coyote and to stay away."

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Division of Fish and Wildlife is urging anyone who sees the animal to make loud noises and appear big, in an effort to scare it off.

Anyone who encounters the animal is asked to immediately call Rutgers Police.

The 316-acre nature preserve is a teaching area owned by Rutgers on Livingston campus.

Campus police do provide escorts to any students or faculty upon request.