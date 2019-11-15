NJ man charged with possession of child pornography: authorities

HACKENSACK, N.J. — A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

The office’s Cyber Crimes Unit executed a search warrant Thursday at the Midland Park residence of Jeff A. Vaz. This was the result of an internet child pornography investigation.

The investigation revealed that Vaz used the web to view, download, or possess approximately 263 digital files depicting nude or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children.

Vaz was arrested Thursday in Paramus and charged with one count of possession of child pornography in an amount greater than 100 files. He was sent to Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in court.