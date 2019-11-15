News Closeup: Veterans Services, Impeachment roundup

There are more than 200,000 Veterans currently living in New York City.

Many who return from active duty have difficulty assimilating back into civilian life. New York City has a Department of Veterans Services — the first agency of its kind in the nation — to help deal with their issues.

We hear from Joe Belo, Citywide Veterans Director at the City Council, and George Robertson, Employment Specialist at ‘Vets Care’. They tell us about programs that are available to help New York City’s Veterans.

Plus, this week, Congress launched the first public hearings in the Trump impeachment inquiry. Top U.S. diplomats in Ukraine delivered stunning testimony which Democrats believe further implicates the President in a quid pro quo. Republicans are calling the testimony ‘hearsay’.

Our panel of political experts weighs in on this week’s developments in the impeachment hearings and on the 2020 Presidential Election campaigns.